Premier League squad values: Where Liverpool rank compared to Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and others

Liverpool’s senior team value after the summer transfer window compared to the rest of the Premier League.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:37 BST

The Premier League clubs splashed a lot of cash over the summer to strengthen their ranks ready for another thrilling and competitive season. Liverpool were among those who spent big on new recruits, including £65 million signing Dominik Szoboszlai as part of their big midfield restructure.

But where does Jurgen Klopp’s new squad value rank compared to the rest of the clubs in the Premier League? Using figures collected by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together a list of all the top flight clubs, in order of their squad values. Take a look at where the Reds rank in comparison to some of their closest opponents, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and others.

Squad value: £76 million

1. Luton Town

Squad value: £76 million

Squad value: £135 million

2. Sheffield United

Squad value: £135 million

Squad value: £223.7 million

3. Burnley

Squad value: £223.7 million

Squad value: £264.9 million

4. Fulham

Squad value: £264.9 million

