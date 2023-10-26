The Premier League clubs splashed a lot of cash over the summer to strengthen their ranks ready for another thrilling and competitive season. Liverpool were among those who spent big on new recruits, including £65 million signing Dominik Szoboszlai as part of their big midfield restructure.

But where does Jurgen Klopp’s new squad value rank compared to the rest of the clubs in the Premier League? Using figures collected by Transfermarkt, we’ve put together a list of all the top flight clubs, in order of their squad values. Take a look at where the Reds rank in comparison to some of their closest opponents, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and others.