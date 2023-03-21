The decision was revealed today and will come into effect in the next round of Premier League fixtures.

The Premier League has announced today that matches will pause in the holy period of Ramadan to allow muslim players to break fast.

England’s top flight possesses many players of Muslim faith and the news will be welcomed by the Liverpoolt trio Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Ibrahim Konate - all of whom are of Muslim faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is estimated that around 1.6bn people will fast during ramadan, and it will begin in India on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 and will end on Friday, April 21, 2023 with Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Speaking exclusively to LiverpoolWorld was the Chair and Founder of the Muslimah Sports Association and FA National Game Board member Mrs Yashmin Harun BEM who expressed her delight in the decision taken from the Premier League.

“We welcome the news from the Premier League to allow Muslim players to break their fast during games. This step is significant in highlighting the rich diverse cultures and religions we have in football, which makes football inclusive for the players and supporters,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This announcement will inspire many communities and young children get into and support football, which can only be a good thing. It also signifies the changing landscape of football.”

Players are expected to fast this month and will abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours during an important period of self-reflection for Muslims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Sky Sports, match officials have now been issued with guidance from refereeing bodies to allow for a natural pause in play and enable players to break their fast by taking on liquids or energy gels or supplements.