The Anfield side have been splashing the cash as Jurgen Klopp prepares his team for the new Premier League season.

With the 2022/23 Premier League season just over a fortnight away from kicking off the summer transfer window continues to be a busy one for clubs across English football’s top flight.

Liverpool have already added the likes of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay to their squad with more potential business to be completed over the next few weeks.

Adding strength and depth to their first team squad is so crucial that sometimes Premier League clubs can be happy to pay over the player’s market value in order to secure their signature.

That certain appears to be the case for a number of the most high profile moves in this window with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Liverpool amongst the sides over paying for talents.

However, there are a few deals that buck that trend and Manchester City’s signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland looks to have come at a significant discount compared to what they could have paid.

Using figures from football statistic site Transfermarkt, we have looked at the transfer fees paid in some of the biggest deals of the summer involving Premier League clubs and compared them to the player’s market value at the time.

Here are nine of the most prominent deals this summer showing how much was paid for the player and how it compares to their valuation:

1. Sven Botman (-£6 million) Newcastle had been pursuing the Dutch defender for months and finally got a deal over the line earlier this month with a £33m fee which was £6m more than his £27m market valuation

2. Gabriel Jesus (-£2 million) Arsenal’s capture of the Man City forward appears to have been a reasonable deal for all parties concerned with the Gunners paying £47m for a player with at £45m valutation

3. Nayef Aguerd (-£20.5 million) West Ham look to have seriously overpaid to sign the Moroccan defender with a fee of £31.5m being almost three times as much as the £11m market valuation for the former Rennes player

4. Raphinha (+£11.5 million) Although it will have hurt Leeds to lose their star attacker the Whites appear to have bagged themselves a good deal with Barcelona paying £52m compared to his £40.5m valuation