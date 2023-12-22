Liverpool find themselves back in the Premier League title hunt this season, and Jurgen Klopp is once again the mastermind behind the success so far. But how have the Reds got on overall since Klopp's arrival compared to their rivals?

There is no hiding Klopp's success at Anfield, with the German completely transforming the club's fortunes compared to what was achieved in the decade before he was appointed in October of 2015. With that success in mind, we have put together a Premier League table based on points won since Klopp was appointed to see where the Reds place. The table only includes teams who have played more than 150 Premier League games during that time, with the most being 207 games played.