Liverpool have established themselves as Premier League title favourites heading into the second half of the season, but where would they rank without VAR? The officiating technology has once again dominated debates this season, with errors and controversial calls aplenty.

The latest decision to be debated was the penalty awarded after Diogo Jota went down under minor contact from Martin Dubravka during Liverpool's win over Newcastle United. VAR allowed the decision of a penalty to stand, and it did the same earlier in the game when Sven Botman brought down Luis Diaz. With more VAR drama in the books, we have taken a look at the latest VAR table without VAR to see where every team would be if only the decisions made on the field were given this season. Take a look below to see where the Reds would rank.