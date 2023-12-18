Everton enjoyed another big win over the weekend as Sean Dyche's side moved further clear of the Premier League 's bottom three with a 2-0 win at Burnley. Despite a 10-point deduction, the Toffees are already seven points clear of the bottom three and would be sat 10th and level on points with Brighton and Hove Albion if they had not been docked points.

Liverpool and Everton have had their fair share of VAR drama this season but it had little impact on the two Merseyside clubs this weekend. It was involved elsewhere with red cards for the likes of Fulham and Brentford as well as chalked off goals for the likes of Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Following the latest involvements from VAR, we have looked at how the table may look without the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...