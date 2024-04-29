Premier League table without VAR: How Liverpool and Everton compare to Arsenal, Man Utd and rivals

A look at the Premier League table without VAR to see where Everton and Liverpool would rank without the technology.

By Jamie Kemble , Georgia Goulding
Published 29th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 18:04 BST

Everton and Liverpool are now closing in on the end of the Premier League season, but where would they be without VAR? The Toffees have secured safety with three games to spare despite a double points deduction, representing an impressive effort, while the Reds have fallen short of the Premier League title and will finish in third place barring any surprises.

Both teams have been impacted by VAR at times this season, but how would their points tallies look if we removed the technology from the Premier League? Here we have taken a look at the latest Premier League without VAR table. We calculate the table by taking all of the game-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below.

Points without VAR: 17 (Difference +1)

1. 20th — Sheffield United

Points without VAR: 23 (Difference -1)

2. 19th — Burnley

Points without VAR: 25 (Difference -1)

3. 18th — Nottingham Forest

Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +1)

4. 17th — Luton Town

Points without VAR: 26 (Difference +1)

