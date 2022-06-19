Premier League table without VAR – Liverpool and Everton’s intriguing final standings

Where would Liverpool and Everton have finished in the Premier League if VAR had not been used last season?

Video assistant referees have been the subject of much scrutiny since their introduction to Premier League football at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool, Everton, and many of their Premier League rivals have been the victims of several contentious decisions this season as a result of VAR.

But at the same time, they have also benefitted.

Goals, penalties, and red card are all subject to VAR with well over 100 incidents leading to an intervention from Stockley Park at some point in the top flight last term.

But what if things were as they were before the 2019/20 season, when the referees decision was final?

Using ESPN information, we have looked at every Premier League result this season and determined how many would have been affected had VAR not been in use.

We’ve then put together a hypothetical Premier League table based on what the results would have been had VAR not overturned any refereeing decisions.

Every Premier League club has been ranked based on their points total, and how it compares to their actual points total and league position in the Premier League in 2021/22.

Here are the standings, counted down from 20th to first...

1. Norwich City - 23 points Actual position: 20th. Actual points: 22. Net points gained/lost under VAR: -1. Photo: Pete Norton

2. Watford - 23 points Actual position: 19th. Actual points: 23. Net points gained/lost under VAR: 0. Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Leeds United - 37 points Actual position: 17th. Actual points: 38. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +1. Photo: Alex Davidson

4. Southampton - 37 points Actual position: 15th. Actual points: 40. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +3. Photo: Naomi Baker