Premier League table without VAR: Where Liverpool, Everton, Arsenal, Man City & Tottenham would sit
There has been plenty of VAR controversy in the Premier League already this season
The international break is upon us as Liverpool and Everton take a break from action after a mixed start to the season for the Merseyside clubs.
Everton head into the second international break of the campaign on a high after recording a much-needed win over Bournemouth which pushed them away from the Premier League’s bottom three. The Reds have picked up just one point from their last two games amid VAR controversy in their loss at Tottenham Hotspur with more debate caused by refereeing decisions in their 2-2 at Brighton last weekend.
Following the latest involvements from VAR we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...