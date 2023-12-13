Liverpool have been on the end of some questionable VAR calls this season - but how might the table look without it?

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League after 16 games as Jurgen Klopp's side face a crucial period that will test their credentials as Premier League title challengers. The Reds face bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday before welcoming title rivals Arsenal to Anfield six days later.

They also travel to Burnley and face Newcastle United in the league, in four games that could dent or bolster their title bid. The Reds came through their latest test as they came from 1-0 down to dramatically defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park despite a lacklustre display for large parts of the game. VAR controversy reared its head in the victory, as the hosts were awarded a penalty following a lengthy second-half check while a first-half penalty decision was overturned in Liverpool's favour in the first-half after a foul was spotted in the lead up.

However, VAR become less of a topic of discussion for Liverpool as they celebrated victory in the end - but how might the Premier League table so far look without the use of VAR? Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

1 . 20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 8. Difference: 0.

2 . 19th: Luton Town Points without VAR: 9. Difference: 0.

3 . 18th: Burnley Points without VAR: 10. Difference: +2.