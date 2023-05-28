Everton secured Premier League survival on the final day as Liverpool played out an eight-goal thriller with Southampton

Everton sealed their Premier League status on Sunday with a tense 1-0 win over Bournemouth to condemn Leicester City and Leeds United to relegation.

Abdoulaye Doucouré struck in the second half to secure safety for the Toffees, who needed a win to stay up after the Foxes won 2-1 at home to West Ham.

Liverpool made the trip to Southampton with both clubs already guaranteed to finish fifth and 20th respectively. In typical end-of-season fashion, both sides netted four goals each in a 4-4 draw.

With Liverpool and Everton ending the season in fifth and 17th respectively, we looked at how the table might look without VAR.

Taking away goals given by VAR and counting those disallowed by Stockley Park, here’s how things might have turned out...

1 . 20th: Southampton Points without VAR: 25 (0)

2 . 19th: Leeds United Points without VAR: 36 (+5)

3 . 18th: Leicester City Points without VAR: 37 (+3)

4 . 17th: Everton Points without VAR: 38 (+2)