Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Premier League table without VAR: Where Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd, Arsenal & Leeds United place - gallery

Everton secured Premier League survival on the final day as Liverpool played out an eight-goal thriller with Southampton

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 28th May 2023, 21:44 BST

Everton sealed their Premier League status on Sunday with a tense 1-0 win over Bournemouth to condemn Leicester City and Leeds United to relegation.

Abdoulaye Doucouré struck in the second half to secure safety for the Toffees, who needed a win to stay up after the Foxes won 2-1 at home to West Ham.

Liverpool made the trip to Southampton with both clubs already guaranteed to finish fifth and 20th respectively. In typical end-of-season fashion, both sides netted four goals each in a 4-4 draw.

With Liverpool and Everton ending the season in fifth and 17th respectively, we looked at how the table might look without VAR.

Taking away goals given by VAR and counting those disallowed by Stockley Park, here’s how things might have turned out...

Points without VAR: 25 (0)

1. 20th: Southampton

Points without VAR: 25 (0)

Points without VAR: 36 (+5)

2. 19th: Leeds United

Points without VAR: 36 (+5)

Points without VAR: 37 (+3)

3. 18th: Leicester City

Points without VAR: 37 (+3)

Points without VAR: 38 (+2)

4. 17th: Everton

Points without VAR: 38 (+2)

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier LeagueSouthamptonBournemouth