Liverpool were on the end of another controversial VAR on Thursday - this time in Europe - but how has their Premier League standing been affected this season?

Liverpool were on the end of another tough VAR decision on Thursday night as Jarell Quansah's late strike was disallowed as the Reds slumped to a 3-2 loss against Toulouse in the Europa League. The referee was ushered to the on-pitch monitor deep into stoppage time after a potential handball offence by Alexis Mac Allister earlier in the play, with the decision made to award a free-kick to the hosts as the goal was ruled out.

"I only saw the video back now and for me it's not a handball - but how can I decide that?" said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp afterwards. "Yes, the ball goes to the chest and I don't see contact with the arm, to be honest. Maybe they had a different picture than I had. It's pretty long ago before we score the goal, [I was thinking] where's the free-kick?

"That's interesting, we could talk about that. I heard, I didn't see it, that there could have been a penalty for us in another situation, I don't know. Actually, I am a bit more concerned about [the fact that] I would have loved us to have played better, to be honest. That's my main issue tonight."

It is not the first time the Reds have felt stung by the technology this season, when Stockley Park failed to correctly follow procedure and award Luis Diaz's goal against Tottenham Hotspur during a controversial 2-1 loss in September. The Reds will look to bounce back from their Europa League defeat when they take on Brentford at Anfield this weekend. Following the latest involvements from VAR we have looked at how the early Premier League table might look without the use of the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

