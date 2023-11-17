Liverpool and Everton are on a break from Premier League action with the international fixtures in full flow. However, it is anything but quiet on Merseyside after the Toffees were handed an immediate 10-point Premier League deduction on Friday.

The punishment came after Everton were found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. However, the Goodison Park outfit said it was "both shocked and disappointed" by the "wholly disproportionate and unjust" ruling, as they confirmed their intent to appeal the decision.

The controversy in the Premier League this season has mostly been focused on matters on the pitch, including those moments involving VAR. Liverpool were denied a legitimate goal by a 'significant human error' in their 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur while Everton controversially had a goal chalked off against Fulham in August. VAR was involved in the Merseyside derby last month when Liverpool were awarded a penalty following a handball as Mohamed Salah scored from the spot and added another late on.

Following the involvements from VAR this season we have looked at how the Premier League table might look without the use of the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

1 . 20th: Everton Points without VAR: 4* (*10 point deduction) Difference: 0

2 . 19th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 5. Difference: 0.

3 . 18th: Burnley Points without VAR: 6. Difference: +2.