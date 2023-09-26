Liverpool and Everton enjoyed victories over the weekend as VAR reared its head in both fixtures

It was smiles all around on Merseyside over the weekend as both Liverpool and Everton picked up three points in the Premier League.

The Toffees ended their winless start to the league campaign with a 3-1 victory at Brentford while the Reds secured a home triumph over West Ham United by the same scoreline.

No decisions were overturned by VAR in either game but the Bees’ only goal against Everton was the subject of a lengthy check while Curtis Jones’ saw a goal ruled out for offside on the field, a decision confirmed by VAR after a check late in the first half.

Following the latest involvements from VAR we have looked at how the early table might look without the use of the technology. Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

1 . 20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

2 . 19th: Luton Town Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

3 . 18th: Burnley Points without VAR: 3. Difference: +2.