Liverpool continue their push for a second Premier League trophy this season as they go toe-to-toe with Arsenal and recurring title rivals Manchester City. With just two losses on the board — less than any other side this season — the Reds hold their place at the top of the table, with a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's reigning champions.

However, City have a huge game in-hand which could shape the narrative of the remaining weeks this 2023/24 season. Plenty could still happen to tip the scales in Liverpool's direction though and one thing that is almost inevitable is a major VAR decision somewhere down the line.

Since the introduction of the new technology, clubs have been on the positive and negative sides of decisions but how much has the controversial VAR majorly intervened this season? We've listed how the current Premier League table would look without the influence of the video assistant referee, taking into account any points won or dropped as a result of a VAR decision.

1 . 20. Sheffield United Points Without VAR: 12. Difference: -1.

2 . 19. Burnley Points Without VAR: 15. Difference: +2.

3 . 18. Everton Points Without VAR: 19* (*10-point deduction). Difference: 0.