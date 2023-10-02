There was more VAR controversy in the Premier League this weekend with Liverpool at the heart of it

The fallout from Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur has continued after the PGMOL admitted a significant human error meant Luis Diaz's goal in North London did not stand on Saturday evening.

It was a strike that was incorrectly ruled out for offside and one which would have put Liverpool 1-0 up in a game they went on to lose.

The latest development has seen Liverpool formally request the audio between the officials in the lead up to the Diaz goal being chalked off. It came after the Reds released a strong statement on Sunday stating it was "unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention."

It added: "That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

"This is vital for the reliability of future decision-making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again. In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution."

Curtis Jones was sent off in the game following advice from the video assistant, a decision which the Reds are set to appeal. Following the latest involvements from VAR we have looked at how the Premier League table might look without the use of the technology.

Factoring in VAR decisions that led to goals being disallowed or awarded by the technology, including via penalties, here’s how the table might look as things stand...

1 . 20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

2 . 19th: Burnley Points without VAR: 3. Difference: +2.

3 . 18th: Bournemouth Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0.