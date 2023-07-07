Liverpool have made two signings this summer with eight players moving on already

It has been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp with two new signings through the door and eight players leaving the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have joined for a combined £95m to bolster the club’s midfield. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin were all released as Arthur Melo departed following the conclusion of his loan.

Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams have all left the club on loan as Liverpool continue to be linked with a number of new arrivals.

Liverpool will hope to re-establish themselves as title challengers after a disappointing 2022-23 season which saw them finish fifth. Their potential title rivals for next season have moved to strengthen with Arsenal agreeing deals worth around £200m as Manchester City and Manchester United also make summer deals, with the latter signing Mason Mount this week.

Following the latest transfer activity, here’s how the bookmakers predict the final table will look based on every side’s odds for the title. Take a look...

