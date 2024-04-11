The Premier League will introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) to its fixtures next season following a unanimous decision by the clubs. In a statement released on Thursday, England’s top division announced that all 20 Premier League clubs agreed to implement new technology to determine offside calls moving forward.

The decision comes in the wake of complaints about VAR throughout the 2023/24 season so far, with perhaps the most notable being Luis Díaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham Hotspur back in September. The Reds have lost just two games this season and the first came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a glaring error from the VAR incorrectly ruled the Colombian’s goal offside.

Audio was released following the match and presented a breakdown in communication while assessing the goal. VAR official Darren England confirmed his check was complete to determine Díaz onside but failed to notice the on-pitch decision made by referee Simon Hooper was to chalk the goal off for offside.

PGMOL released a statement acknowledging a ‘significant human error’ in the decision made against Liverpool and Díaz.

The Premier League released its statement on the new Semi-Automated Offside Technology, which will be implemented for the 2024/25 season onwards.

“At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology. The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the Autumn international breaks.

"The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."