The race between Liverpool and their rivals is set to go down to the wire.

Brighton laid down a marker to the other Champions League chasing teams on Thursday night by beating Manchester United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.

From third to sixth place, the Premier League currently looks like this: Newcastle (65) United (63) Liverpool (59) and Brighton (55) all challenging for those all-important European spots.

Newcastle have more or less maintained their form across the whole campaign aren’t far away from confirming their place in Europe’s premier competition next season.

United may have stumbled at Brighton, but they still sit four points ahead of Liverpool in fifth - and both Newcastle and United have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Whilst Liverpool have been seriously inconsistent this season, they’ve won their last five and found form at the right time. There are still 12 points available for the Reds but it may be too little, too late when it comes to the Champions League.

The wildcard in this section is Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton side, who have played a game less than the teams currently occupying the top four place - as well as having two games in hand on Liverpool.

Tottenham and Aston Villa sit just behind those teams on 54 points, but both have played 34 games and recent losses to Liverpool and Man United respectively may have ruled them out - but there’s still points to be won.

The run-in’s for the sides are all extremely enticing and the race for continental football will go down to the final day.

We’ve compiled the remaining fixtures for the teams involved and made our bold predictions for those games to see where they may end up after the final weekend on May 28th.

1 . Newcastle United - 3rd - 65 Points - 33 Games Played Eddie Howe has done an excellent job this season.

2 . Arsenal (H) - 7th May Prediction: D (1 Point)

3 . Leeds United (A) - 13th May Prediction: W (3 Points)

4 . Brighton and Hove Albion (H) - 18th May Prediction: D (1 Point)