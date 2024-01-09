Jurgen Klopp's side have been in terrific form and are well-placed in all four competitions.

The Premier League 'winter break' is something that was only introduced in 2018, with the last breaks coming in 2020 and last year for the World Cup in Qatar. But it is still something that affects the January schedule heavily - especially for Liverpool.

The difference compared to the other European leagues is that the break is split over two weekends, so each Premier League club will have different times off; half of the games are across 12-14 January, with the other five taking place across 20-22 January.

Liverpool's progression in all four competitions, namely the Carabao Cup, will see them take on Fulham in a two-legged tie after beating West Ham in the quarter-finals in December. However, Jurgen Klopp's side will have 11 days between the first leg and their next league game against Bournemouth allowing for a chance to reset and recharge ahead of what will be a very tasking second-half of the season.

Ahead of an exciting period both domestically and in Europe, LiverpoolWorld has decided to chart what the next games look like for Liverpool.

1 . Fulham (H) - January 10 The Reds take on Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield. The two sides played out a brilliant 4-3 encounter in December and it should be an entertaining affair once again.

2 . AFC Bournemouth (A) - January 21 A trip to the South Coast awaits Jurgen Klopp's side after an 11-day break following Fulham. The Cherries have turned a corner in the last month and love scoring at home which will make the trip down south a difficult one.

3 . Fulham (A) - January 24 This will be the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Craven Cottage.