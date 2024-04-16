Liverpool are now at a disadvantage in the Premier League title race having slipped up against Crystal Palace last time out. The Reds are now two points behind Manchester City, along with Arsenal, and they face an uphill battle to end their relationship with Jurgen Klopp with a league title.

The Reds put together a week to forget last week, also falling three goals behind in their Europa League quarter-final with Atalanta. This could be a defining week for Klopp’s men as they look to come from behind in Bergamo and remain in the Premier League title hunt. Fulham await at Craven Cottage this weekend, after that all-important trip to Italy.

On the topic of the Premier League, Liverpool have had their fair share of VAR decisions since the technology was introduced, with some correct and others more controversial. The technology has dominated headlines again this season, particularly during the opening months of the campaign. With that in mind, we have put together the latest without VAR table to see where each team would rank if the officiating technology was not at play.

We calculate this by taking all the game-defining decisions and going with the decision made by the on-field referee. Take a look below to see where Liverpool rank.

1 . 20. Sheffield United Points without VAR: 17 Difference +1 points

2 . 19. Burnley Points without VAR: 21 Difference + 1

3 . Nottingham Forest Points without VAR: 25 Difference -1 (Points deduction applied)