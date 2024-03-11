Liverpool fans will have woken up feeling particularly aggrieved after the events of Sunday. The Reds drew 1-1 with Manchester City , but many felt they should have been awarded a penalty very late in the game when Alexis Mac Allister was caught by Jeremy Doku's high boot.

A penalty wasn't given, and VAR did not believe there was a big enough mistake by the on-field referee to overturn it. VAR has caused controversy aplenty again this season, but how has it impacted each club? Here we have put together a without VAR table, which is calculated by taking all result-defining decisions made by VAR and going with the original decision made on the pitch. Take a look below to see where Liverpool and Everton rank.