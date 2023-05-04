Liverpool’s pursuit of Champions League football is still on after they secured a slim victory over Fulham midweek, thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty. The Reds are currently fifth in the table, but continue to glance over their shoulder as Spurs, Aston Villa and Brighton look to close in.

Down the bottom of the Premier League table, Everton are still fighting their way out of the drop zone, and a draw against fellow relegation candidates Leicester City could prove to be an important result. However, the Toffees are currently 19th with just 29 points in the bank.

Both Merseyside outfits have just four games left before the 2022/23 season comes to a close and their fate is sealed. But where would they sit in the table if VAR was not a factor?