Liverpool suffered a major blow in their pursuit of a second Premier League title on Sunday after losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp’s side again guilty of missing chance after chance.

A first league defeat of the season at home saw the Reds dominate possession but openings came and went with all of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz wasteful. Disappointing days for Liverpool usually come as a result of poor finishing and Klopp’s side have been more than capable of creating chances.

Their expected goals (xG) - which measures the quality of a chance by calculating the likelihood it will be scored - suggests more should have gone in over the course of this season, which could end up making the difference between glory and failure. Using data from WhoScored, LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at the total xG of all Premier League teams - take a look below.

1 . 20. Sheffield United 33.23xG (30 goals scored)

2 . 19. Burnley 35.65xG (33 goals scored)

3 . 18. Crystal Palace 40.49xG (37 goals scored)