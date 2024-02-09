Register
Premier League's dirtiest teams: Where Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd and rivals rank

A look at the latest Premier League fair play table to see where Everton and Liverpool and their rivals rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th Feb 2024, 19:48 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 19:56 GMT

Liverpool suffered a setback in their title race over the weekend, while Everton picked up a good point against Spurs, but where do they rank in the Premier League fair play table? The Reds put on a below-par performance against Arsenal on Sunday, allowing the Gunners to move back within two points, while the Toffees remain just inside the bottom three but there are plenty of twists and turns still to come.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Premier League fair play table to see where Everton and Liverpool rank. The points are calculated by giving one point for each yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a red card. Take a look below.

Yellows: 40 Reds: 0 Second yellows: 0

1. Luton Town - 40

Yellows: 40 Reds: 0 Second yellows: 1

2. Crystal Palace - 43

Yellows: 36 Reds: 1 Second yellows: 1

3. Arsenal - 44

Yellows: 37 Reds: 1 Second yellows: 1

4. Manchester City - 45

