'Pressure' - Ipswich Town boss makes Liverpool ''game management' claim after defeat

Liverpool earned a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Premier League at Anfield.

Kieran McKenna believes that Liverpool put Ipswich Town to the sword after not having ‘huge amounts of pressure’ in the early stages.

The Reds delivered a 4-1 win at Anfield to stay six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They eased to victory against an Ipswich side who are fighting for survival in their first season back in the top flight.

Arne Slot’s hosts were three goals ahead at half-time, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo on target. Gakpo then a netted Liverpool’s fourth midway through the second period. The travelling Ipswich fans did have something to at least celebrate when Jacob Greaves headed home a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

The Tractor Boys suffered another heavy reverse after previously losing 6-0 to Manchester City. But McKenna tried to take the positives as Ipswich’s ultimate aim is to avoid relegation.

The Portman Road chief said: "It was a difficult position to be in at half-time, but also a frustrating position. In some aspects it was similar to last week in that there were some positives in the first half, it didn't feel like we were under huge pressure, we started the game well and from very, very little, from not huge amounts of pressure, we find ourselves behind in the game and then a few goals behind in the game.

"Liverpool executed well, we didn't defend our box well enough and we find ourselves in a really difficult position in the game - especially after last week. It was a really difficult game management scenario and I think we can a lot of positives from the second half.

"Firstly, in terms of the early stages of the second half. Everybody stuck together and we learned some lessons from last week. We stayed in organisation, we managed the game pretty well, we still managed to have some good passages and moves with the ball as well.

"Then we finished the game really strong, the subs had a good impact, we get a goal back, could have had another goal and the fans got some reward. Look, it's a difficult game on top of a difficult game. We've made some mistakes in there we can learn from, there are reasons for that as well, but I feel like it's one that, if we take the lessons in the right way and work hard on them, we can be stronger for.

"Finishing in the manner we did after two difficult games is a big positive and a good sign for us."