Paul Heckingbottom told of his pride after Preston North End conducted a poignant day dedicated to Diogo Jota during the pre-season friendly against Liverpool.

Reds striker Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a tragic car accident just 10 days before the Deepdale fixture. Liverpool’s squad, staff and fans have been mourning the loss since, along with Jota’s family.

Arne Slot’s side decided to go ahead with the fixture against Preston, which was their first match since Jota’s passing. Before the game, Preston gave out free match-day programmes dedicated to the siblings, while there was a rendition of Liverpool’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone ahead of kick-off. In addition, home captain Ben Whiteman laid a wreath alongside the away supporters and a minute’s silence was held.

Jota’s song was chanted throughout, with a photo and Andre displayed on 20 minutes - the Portugal international’s shirt number which has been retired by the Reds. There were also moving tributes to Jota after the game as all came together to show mutual support.

Given the tragedy and reaction of the footballing world, there was obvious attention from around the globe on the game, with Liverpool earning a 3-1 win courtesy of goals from Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Heckingbottom hopes that playing the friendly can help the Reds start their ‘healing process’.

What’s been said

Via the Lancashire Evening Post, he said: “The eyes of the football world were on us and we wanted to represent ourselves, and the wider football world, in the correct way and pay our respects in the correct way. I hope that we were able to do that and I hope that came across to everyone affected.

“I'm proud of everyone. I thanked Arne (Slot) for coming to the game. I hope that this has begun their healing process, if you like. I hope that they feel better for having that game and it's a step closer to where they need to get themselves to, without a doubt. But I'm proud of everyone who's been involved in the planning of this.

“The fans, the behaviour, the way everyone showed their respect and also the players and staff. I felt we were representing more than ourselves today. It's difficult. It's a game of football and, listen, I'll credit both sets of players, both sets of staff. It was a proper game when the whistle went and you've got to do that.

“We don't want to risk injuries. We want to pay our respects in the right way. You've got to do it properly but it's tough, yeah. I can't imagine how it is for the staff, players and families affected. I didn't come out because I didn't want to see that. But, yes, I'm pleased with how everyone represented us and the wider football world.

“It puts things into perspective about life and football in general. That was my first conversation with the players. I'll not forget the morning when we saw the news. The whole training ground stopped. We went out, got everyone together and just reminded everyone that people are always moaning, things going against them, things aren’t right.

“Then you see news like that, it puts things into perspective. I think that's the message. It reminds everyone how fragile life is, but we're lucky enough to play a fantastic game that we all love. Diogo, believe me having been against him a few times, was that type of player as well. The game was played in the right way for him, for everyone involved.”

Preston vs Liverpool verdict

Premier League champions Liverpool were largely dominant against Championship hosts Preston. While Liam Lindsay did reduce the arrears after Bradley and Nunez’s goals, Gakpo’s late intervention ensured a comfortable win of the Reds.

Heckingbottom said on Preston’s performance: “Some good bits, some sloppy bits. We had sloppy moments with the ball but they can force you to do that. A couple of mistakes for goals but yeah, from individual players who we've signed, from individual players who we know well, there were lots of things to show what we're about, which is good.”