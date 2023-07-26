Liverpool will be 'pretty close' to coming to a deal with Southampton to sign Romeo Lavia.

That is the verdict of former Saints forward Jo Tessem, speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds have had a bid of around £40 million turned down by Southampton for Lavia. The midfielder is widely expected to depart St Mary's this summer following their relegation from the Premier League and a second proposal from Jurgen Klopp’s side has now reportedly been lodged.

Liverpool require a new defensive midfielder as Jordan Henderson closes in on a switch to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq while Fabinho is wanted by Al-Ittihad.

Southampton value Lavia at £50 million, having signed him only a year ago from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old played the first half of the Saints' 3-2 pre-season loss to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening - but was brought off at the interval with Tessem believing Lavia's head was 'somewhere else'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And given that Liverpool aren't too far away from Southampton's price tag, there’s a good chance a deal will be made. Tessem said: “Lavia, I think his head was somewhere else in the first half. He was kind of stood still lost the ball a bit silly. That led the other players doing things they shouldn't do because Lavia wasn't on it.

“The system breaks down if one player doesn't do his job. I'm not blaming Lavia but that caused a lot of the problems in midfield and a lot of the ball losses to happen.

“I think if it's £40 million and they want £50 million, they are pretty close to making a deal. For me, on a 19-year-old how he performed last year, it's very much a chance of happening for Lavia to go to Liverpool and that will help the football club.