Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury is not too serious after being withdrawn in the closing stages of Liverpool's 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

The right-back was substituted in the 76th minute of the Reds' triumph at Anfield on Saturday. Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota were all on target for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool also saw Alexis Mac Allister given a straight red card against Bournemouth. He will be forced to serve a three-match suspension if the Reds do not successfully appear the decision.

The Reds certainly could not afford to lose Alexander-Arnold for the trip to Newcastle United next weekend. But Klopp revealed that Alexander-Arnold did not suffer anything serious.