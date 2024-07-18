But he faces a tricky test away from homeBut he faces a tricky test away from home
Published 18th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Premier League fixtures: Liverpool and Everton face tricky games on the opening weekend.

Now the European Championships have ended the focus turns to the Premier League which begins on August 17. Liverpool face off against the newly-promoted Ipswich, led by Kieran McKenna, while Everton welcome Brighton to Goodison Park. Fans will be eager to get tickets and if they don’t have a season ticket, which are notoriously hard to get, then buying through ticketing websites like Live Football Tickets. Buying elsewhere runs the risk of being scammed or hugely overcharged, so going through the official ranks helps. With that in mind, and the Premier League less than a month away, we’ve decided to look at the cheapest tickets for each team across the opening weekend ranked from lowest to highest.

Cheapest ticket: £71

1. West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Cheapest ticket: £71 | Getty Images

Cheapest ticket: £74

2. Manchester United vs Fulham

Cheapest ticket: £74 | Getty Images

Cheapest ticket: £91

3. Everton vs Brighton

Cheapest ticket: £91 | Getty Images

Cheapest ticket: £100

4. Newcastle vs Southampton

Cheapest ticket: £100 | Getty Images

