£5m Liverpool signing agrees one-year contract with Premier League rivals

Former Liverpool player Loris Karius has agreed a deal to extend his stay at Newcastle United

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has signed a one-year contract with Premier League rivals Newcastle United after joining the club as a free agent last season.

The 30-year-old from Germany arrived at Liverpool in 2016 for an estimated £4.75m from Mainz before departing at the end of his contract last summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The German joined up with Newcastle on an initial short-term deal last September, before extending his stay until the end of last campaign.

He is now poised to remain on Tyneside as a new deal was announced for the player on Sunday, alongside Paul Dummett.

A club statement confirmed: “Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Loris Karius have agreed to extend their contracts at St. James' Park until summer 2024.

“The club confirmed as part of its retained list in June that the pair had been made contract offers, while the Magpies also confirmed Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie would remain on Tyneside until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dummett and Karius have accepted those offers and have joined their teammates for the start of pre-season training as the squad prepares for the upcoming campaign.

“Dummett is the club's longest serving current player having joined the club's Academy aged nine. The left-back made his competitive first team debut in January 2013 and has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for the club.

“German goalkeeper Karius joined the Magpies in September 2022, initially on a short-term deal, and has extended his stay for a second time. The 30-year-old started in goal for last season's Carabao Cup final at Wembley and has become an important part of the club's goalkeeping group.”