Liverpool raise the curtain on their 2023-24 Premier League season as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (16.30 BST).

An interesting campaign for the Reds is about to begin in earnest - with the chief aim to break back into the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s men underperformed by their own lofty standards in 2022-23, with a fifth-place finish meaning Champions League football was surrendered.

It’s been a summer of significant change at Anfield, however. Six senior players who all helped Liverpool win six major trophies have left in Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been signed for a combined £95 million, the Reds’ business is still not done.

Klopp’s side are battling Chelsea for both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. But the tussle off the pitch will be on hold as the two sides play out for three points in west London.

Heading into the clash, there’s the Liverpool team we predict that Klopp will name.