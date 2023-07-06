£6bn Qatar takeover latest as Liverpool and FSG continue to watch on

A Qatari banker who has made a bid for Manchester United is uncertain that the club will be sold.

The Glazer family opted to put United on the market last November. The decision came only weeks after it emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had made a similar move. However, FSG are only looking to part ways with a minority stake.

It has been suggested that the Glazers could sell 100% of United. Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has been one of the leading frontrunners to buy the club, along with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Sheikh Jassim recently made a fifth take-it-or-leave-it bid reported to be around £6 billion.

The Guardian reports that Sheikh Jassim is becoming frustrated at how long the sale process is taking, though, and is still to receive a response to his latest offer from the Raine Group, the investment bank working on behalf of the Glazers.

Ratcliffe's offer is said to be for more than 50% of United and one or several of the Glazers could retain a minority share.

Certainly, FSG are likely to have kept a close eye on the takeover process at United. Both Liverpool and the Red Devils are England's two most successful clubs. If United is to be sold then FSG could use the price as a barometer for what they could earn from selling a stake of Liverpool. Financial experts Forbes value United at £4.72 billion and Liverpool at £4.16 billion

Principal owner John Henry confirmed earlier this year that he had been in talks with potential investors. Speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, he said: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: We merely formalised an ongoing process.