PSG transfer stance on Kylian Mbappe amid Liverpool ‘only feasible option’ claim

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave PSG after turning down a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in the January transfer window, reports suggest.

The Guardian has claimed that the forward is keen to leave the French club - having only signed a new three-year deal in the summer.

Mbappe was widely expected to sign for Real Madrid during the transfer window and made a £154million bid - but he opted to commit his future to PSG.

And despite scoring 11 goals in 12 games this season, the France international wants out. He’s said not to be happy with the Parisians’ recruitment and has been playing as a striker rather than his preferred position on the left flank.

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe on several occasions in the past.

And Spanish media outlet Marca reports a switch to Anfield could be Mbappe’s ‘only feasible option’.

But The Guardian reports suggest that PSG have no interest in selling the 23-year-old.