PSV Eindhoven manager gives honest response to Arne Slot becoming next Liverpool manager

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:35 BST
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and PSV chief Peter Bosz. (Photo by SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and PSV chief Peter Bosz. (Photo by SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and PSV chief Peter Bosz. (Photo by SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz has backed Arne Slot to become next Liverpool manager - quipping he’d welcome the switch.

The Reds have opened talks with Slot about replacing Jurgen Klopp as Anfield chief at the end of the season. The 45-year-old has carried out a sterling job at Feyenoord over the past three years. Last season, he guided the Rotterdam club to the Dutch title - finishing seven points above PSV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Feyenoord are set to finish runners-up to PSV this campaign but knocked them out of the last 16 of the KNVB Cup on the road to winning the competition. The De Kuip club defeated NEC 1-0 in the final last weekend.

Bosz, speaking ahead of PSV’s clash against Heerenveen this evening, was asked about the possibility of Slot moving to Liverpool. The former Borussia Dortmund boss responded: “It would be great for Arne. He is more than welcome.”

Bosz then joked that Liverpool had not been in touch about him taking over from Klopp and said: 'I’m having a great time here, so just let me stay here.

'I had only been at PSV for six months, this could well be my last club. I signed here for three years. Then I'll be an even older man than I already am now. And after all these years you will feel that in the coaching profession.”

Related topics:Jurgen Klopp

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.