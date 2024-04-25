Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and PSV chief Peter Bosz. (Photo by SEM VAN DER WAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz has backed Arne Slot to become next Liverpool manager - quipping he’d welcome the switch.

The Reds have opened talks with Slot about replacing Jurgen Klopp as Anfield chief at the end of the season. The 45-year-old has carried out a sterling job at Feyenoord over the past three years. Last season, he guided the Rotterdam club to the Dutch title - finishing seven points above PSV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feyenoord are set to finish runners-up to PSV this campaign but knocked them out of the last 16 of the KNVB Cup on the road to winning the competition. The De Kuip club defeated NEC 1-0 in the final last weekend.

Bosz, speaking ahead of PSV’s clash against Heerenveen this evening, was asked about the possibility of Slot moving to Liverpool. The former Borussia Dortmund boss responded: “It would be great for Arne. He is more than welcome.”

Bosz then joked that Liverpool had not been in touch about him taking over from Klopp and said: 'I’m having a great time here, so just let me stay here.