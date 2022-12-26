PSV release statement as Liverpool agree Cody Gakpo ‘club record’ transfer deal

Coady Gakpo to Liverpool confirmed as Reds beat Man Utd and Newcastle to the signing.

Coady Gakpo celebrates scoring for Holland. Picture: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that they have agreed a deal with Liverpool for Cody Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window opening.

The forward will leave for Merseyside ‘immediately’ and the Dutch side will net a record transfer fee on their behalf. Reports suggest the initial fee will be £37 million.

A PSV statement said: “PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. ‘But this is a record transfer for PSV’ said general manager Marcel Brands.”

Liverpool have swooped swiftly for Gako, who had been admired by Manchester United and Newcastle United

The Reds have a battle to ensure they qualify for the Champions League this season. After a stuttering start to the campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side sit just sixth in the table.

Klopp had said that Liverpool are ‘prepared’ to move in the market if the right player comes available. And with Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) out injured and both expected to miss most of January, Gakpo has been identified.

