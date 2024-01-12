One Liverpool star has come under fresh criticism for his performances after Liverpool's narrow win over Fulham.

One Liverpool star has come in for criticism after the Reds' narrow win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo bailed out Jurgen Klopp's men after they spent almost 40 minutes behind at Anfield.

For the Fulham goal, Virgil van Dijk was caught napping, first being turned before failing to react quickly to cut out Willian's shot seconds later. Van Dijk has received criticism for his defending, and it's not the first time over recent months that he has been the subject of such criticism.

The latest comes from TalkSport host Jason Cundy, who was left thinking the Dutchman's efforts were 'a bit rubbish'. Cundy said: "He can do this, Van Dijk. He sometimes puts in displays where you go, 'that's a bit rubbish...'

"Personally I think he's overrated. I don't think he's anywhere near the levels of the likes of Sol Campbell, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, I don't think he's anywhere near that level. He's had, what, two good seasons? There's no doubt that he's top class but I think if you're putting an all-time Premier League team together he's not in that team."

Klopp recently spoke about Van Dijk's form in December, saying: "Virg is the best defender in the world. Did he have lesser good spells? Yes. [But] if you show me one [player] who never had [that] I will be really happy to meet him. To be honest, probably that's how we all are.