TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool are “fighting to stay in the top four” this season after a sluggish start to their Premier League campaign. The Reds dropped points again on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with local rivals Everton at Goodison Park. Jurgen Klopp’s side have now taken just nine points from their first six matches, and currently sit seventh in the table. And Agbonlahor is of the opinion that last year’s top flight runners-up might struggle to finish in a Champions League spot this term, let alone challenge for the title. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “This is not a battle for the title. “Liverpool, for me, are not fighting for the Premier League title this season. “They are fighting to stay in the top four because Arsenal are on it. Spurs are on it. They know how to win games. They have that winning mentality.” The former Aston Villa striker also picked out a number of key factors in the Reds’ current run of patchy form, including the absence of summer departure Sadio Mane, and the recent underperformance of Klopp’s backline. He added: “There is something missing in that side. “Today [against Everton] is the sort of game where you would rely on Mane to come up with some sort of brilliance and make a goal. Mane’s runs would open up more space for Salah. “Salah doesn’t look like he’s going to score and that is not like Mo Salah. He has to come out wide and find space. “The midfield didn’t work. They played Fabinho as a sitter and in front of him Elliott and Carvalho. It just didn’t work for me today. “At the back, Robertson was dropped, Trent got taken off after 60 minutes. Something isn’t right with that defence with Liverpool and they are dropping too many points.” Liverpool’s next outing in the Premier League comes against Wolves on Saturday afternoon. Before that, however, the Reds face a tricky clash against Napoli as they begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening.