Pundit pinpoints player who could 'bazooka' Liverpool's title chances

The Premier League title race is hotting up, with Liverpool and Manchester City battling it out for the coveted top spot - but BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes that there is a certain factor that could swing the pendulum in City's favour.

In his Premier League predictions column on BBC Sport, Sutton wrote that the return of Kevin De Bruyne to the Sky Blues' matchday squad will be a 'bazooka' to the title chances of clubs around them - he also mentioned that they will receive another when top goalscorer Erling Haaland comes back from his injury.

In his comeback game, De Bruyne reminded everyone just how important he is to Pep Guardiola's setup. Coming on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Bernardo Silva, the 99-cap Belgian international immediately changed the game, scoring a thunderous drive and lofting a fantastic ball over to Oscar Bobb, who netted the winning goal.

What did Chris Sutton write in his Premier League predictions regarding Liverpool?

Sutton said: "We've seen how Manchester City have done without Erling Haaland up front in the past few weeks - now it is Liverpool's turn to cope without Mohamed Salah, who is away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds are without the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold too, which is another big blow, especially for a tricky game like this one.

"I hope Liverpool win, just as I hope Arsenal beat Palace, because I want to see a title race that goes to the wire and City's form is beginning to look ominous. The defending champions have already welcomed one 'bazooka' back from injury in Kevin de Bruyne to boost their attack, and they have got another to come when Haaland is fit again. This is going to be a real test for Jurgen Klopp's side, though.

"Bournemouth lost at Tottenham in their last league game at the turn of the year but they created enough chances to win that game. I was sceptical about Cherries boss Andoni Iraola at first, perhaps because Gary O'Neil didn't deserve to be sacked in the summer, but after a slow start he has shown why you should always give new managers time to get their ideas across. Before that defeat at Spurs, Bournemouth were on a run of seven wins and a draw from their previous eight league matches. They are well-organised and will be poised to press Liverpool, and I have a feeling they will get something from this game."

