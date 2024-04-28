Pundit tells Liverpool to strike 'trade deal' and end £85m experiment

Liverpool have been told to consider giving up on their pricey signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez joined the Reds on a deal worth up to £85million in 2022, going on to score 20 times in 62 Premier League appearances.

But it’s no secret that the Uruguayan has been wasteful in front of goal in the latter part of this season, and while many players are responsible for the club’s collapse in both the Premier League title race and the Europa League, Nunez has received intense criticism, with his missed chances certainly not helping.

Given how much Liverpool paid for Nunez, it seems very unlikely they would consider moving on from the 24-year-old this early, but former Premier League star turned BBC pundit Nigel Reo-Coker believes the Reds should consider offloading Nunez and attempting to get a discount on a new striker in the process.

“The chances that he is getting are not half chances,” he said. “They are creating it for him, and for the striker and the money that they paid for him, he needs to be taking those chances. He is not good enough.

“If I was Liverpool, yes, you are going to lose Salah, you can probably find a good enough replacement, but for me, it’s that goalscorer. Nunez, it’s either you give him another chance or you try now to trade him with another club where you could maybe swap Nunez and bring in some top European strikers out there, whether that’s Victor Boniface, Osimhen or something. You try to work out a swap deal to get one of those strikers in and move Nunez on.”