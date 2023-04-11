Man Utd sale news as Fenway Sports Group seek investment in Liverpool.

The Manchester United sale process is set for a third round of bidding.

The Red Devils have been placed on the market by the Glazer family, with a host of parties linked with taking over the club.

The Raine Group, an investment bank, are conducting the sale on behalf of the current incumbents. So far, those who have made it public knowledge they’re interested in buying United include Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani - the son of Qatar’s former prime minister - and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe via his chemicals company INEOS.

Bids in excess of £5 billion have already reportedly been made although the Glazer family are said to be holding out for £6 billion.

Now according to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, groups still interested in buying United have until the end of this month to submit fresh offers. Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “There will be a third round of bidding in the #MUFC sale process. Groups have until the end of April to make next offers. Can confirm Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are both through.

“Understand that the exact number of groups to progress is still being determined and fed back, but there is clarity now that another round of bidding will take place as opposed to one group being put through into a period of exclusivity.”

After submitting a first bid in February, a statement on behalf of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani said: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today [Friday February 17] confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

Liverpool and owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will continue to watch how the sale of United develops.

The Reds were placed on the market by FSG last November with a partial rather than a complete sale the preference. Principal owner John Henry confirmed that FSG have been in talks with potential investors.

Liverpool and Man United are the two most successful clubs in English football. What the latter sells for could act as a barometer for FSG in terms of a valuation on the Anfield club. A price tag of around £4 billion has been suggested.

