Qatari ‘still committed’ to a complete takeover as Liverpool and FSG watch on after deal

The Man Utd takeover remains up in the air after Fenway Sports Group secured new investment for Liverpool.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Manchester United’s Old Trafford. Picture: Getty Manchester United’s Old Trafford. Picture: Getty
Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) search for investment in Liverpool came to a conclusion last week.

Having been searching for a strategic partner since last November, FSG confirmed that they have sold a minority stake of the club to Dynasty Equity. The deal is worth between £82-164 million and will be used to pay off debts the club have incurred.

Given that Forbes values Liverpool are around £4.32 billion, Dynasty have indeed purchased just a minimal amount of the Reds. Certainly, FSG will be happy to have reached a conclusion after almost a year since it emerged they were keen on new investment.

However, the Reds’ fierce Premier League rivals Manchester United still seem no closer to resolving a potential sale. Just weeks after it came to light that FSG were seeking investment, the Glazer family who own United confirmed they were looking for strategic alternatives ‘including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions’.

The two leading frontrunners after several rounds of bids are Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who both value the Old Trafford outfit at around £5 billion. It has been suggested that Ratcliffe is considering a new offer for a minority stake in United equal to around 25% - but Sky Sports reports that Sheikh Jassim is ‘committed to his 100% bid’.

United fans are keen to the Glazer family to depart, having purchased the club for £800 million in 2005. It has been suggested that the Glazers are aiming to land closer to £6 billion for the Red Devils.