Qatari takeover bid among three offers ‘below asking price’ as FSG and Liverpool watch on

Manchester United takeover news as the Glazer family slap an asking price of around £6 billion on the club.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:27 BST

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has made a second bid for Manchester United.

The second deadline for bids turned into chaos last week, with the Raine Group - who are conducting the sale on behalf of the club - giving extensions to Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The latter, one of Britian's richest people, submitted his offer through chemicals firm INEOS.

Now the Qatar-based prospective owners have lodged their second offer. The Glazer family are said to want close to £6 billion for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, ESPN reports that offers from Qatar, Ratcliffe and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus fall ‘below the asking price’ despite an increase from the initial bids of £4.5 billion.

Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group will continue to keep watch on proceedings at United - especially when it comes to a potential price tag.

FSG made the decision more than four months ago to place the Reds on the market, having owned the club since 2010. Principal owner John Henry has declared that the American group are looking for investment rather than a complete sale of the Anfield outfit. A valuation of around £4 billion has previously been mooted.

