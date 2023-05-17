Manchester United have received a new bid in excess of $7 billion for a potential takeover, reports suggest.

The Red Devils were put on the market by the Glazer family last November - only several weeks after it emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group had made a similar decision.

United have employed investment bank The Raine Group to conduct a sale on the club's behalf. The two main parties in the reckoning to buy the club are Qarati Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Both made third offers at the end of April.

However, it is now reported that Sheikh Jassim has tabled a fresh bid for 100% of the club. CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claims that the Qatari banker - through his company Nine Two Foundation - have made an offer that would make United the world's most expensive sports team of more than $7 billion. However, it is said that the proposal is being billed as 'take it or leave it'.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Can confirm Sheikh Jassim has made another increased offer for 100% of #MUFC. It will clear all debt and includes what's being described by sources as separate pledged investment (close to £1bn) directed solely at club and community.

“Nine Two Foundation are to an extent billing this latest offer as 'take it or leave it'. But that's also a tactic to try & force the issue. Understand they view the process as very fluid now. All moves intended to get a deal done and try & stop further price-driving from Glazers.

“Although the Nine Two Foundation's latest offer has not been disclosed, my understanding is it is over $7bn (£5.6bn) all in, inclusive of the pledged investment.”

The Glazer family are said to want £6 billion for United. According to the BBC, Ratcliffe reportedly is open to to purchasing a stake of just more than 50% so that chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer retain some involvement.

Undoubtedly, FSG and Liverpool will continue to keep an eye on the proceedings at Old Trafford.