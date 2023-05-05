The investment bank conducting the sale of Manchester United have still to respond to a Qatari offer, reports suggest.
The Glazer family put the Red Devils on the market in November - only weeks after it emerged that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were looking for new investors.
United appointed the Raine Group to conduct the sale of the club on their behalf. And last week, there was a deadline set for the third set of bids to be lodged.
Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is in the mix for a full takeover, while British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to buy 50% which would leave the Glazers with a 20% shareholding.
However, Sky Sports reports that Sheikh Jassim is still to hear back from the Raine Group. The Qatari and Ratcliffe’s respective offers are said to be close to £5 billion - below the £6 billion asking price.
With FSG seeking investors, they’ll no doubt be watching how events at Old Trafford pan out. Sportico recently valued Liverpool at £3.73 billion while United came in at £4.71 billion.
FSG principal John Henry admitted earlier this year that he was in talks with parties about possible investment. He told the Boston Sports Journal: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”