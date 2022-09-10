Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Wolves has been postponed but four loanees are in action overseas.

Kopites will have to go without their Liverpool fix this weekend.

Due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96, all Premier League fixtures have been postponed.

The Reds were due to face Wolves at Anfield but now that fixture will have to be rearranged.

With EFL and non-league games also called off across England, supporters may turn to other sports which are still going ahead - such as cricket, rugby and horse racing.

But if they want to get a glimpse of some of Liverpool's players, they still can.

The Reds have several players on loan overseas who will still be in action.

The player most fans will be accustomed to is Sepp van den Berg.

The centre-back spent 18 months on loan at Preston North End but is now garnering top-flight experience in Germany with Schalke.

Van den Berg, 20, made his debut in Schalke's 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last weekend.

And today they're aiming for their maiden win of the Bundesliga season when they face Bochum.

The game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and kicks off at 17.30 BST.

Speaking about van den Berg last season, Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “We know the quality he has got and he’s still a young lad, learning.”

“Again, he is obviously not ours, but he’s been thrust in to come and play for us, the way we play and he’s becoming a man on a daily basis. His footballing ability is very good but if you ask Sepp, he probably wants to get better and better.”

Another young defender in Billy Koumetio is earning senior experience at Austria Vienna.

The 19-year-old has made seven appearances so far.

Vienna are in action away to Hardberg on Sunday (13.30 BST) and that game is being streamed live by bookmakers bet365.

As is Spanish second-tier side CD Alaves' trip to Lugo on Saturday (13.00 BST). That's where defender Anderson Arroyo, 22, is plying his trade and it will also be streamed live on bet365.