Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Marco Asensio 'is not good enough' to play for Liverpool.

That's the verdict of Glen Johnson amid speculation that the Reds are interested in the Real Madrid forward.

Asensio has been linked with a switch to Anfield on several occasions.

The 26-year-old scored 12 goals in 42 appearances to help Los Blancos to La Liga glory and a 14th Champions League title - beating Jurgen Klopp's side 1-0 in the final in Paris at the end of May.

With Asesnio out of contract in 2023, Spanish media outlet AS reports that Liverpool - along with top-flight rivals Arsenal - could make a move in the summer transfer window.

But Johnson isn't so sure that the Spain international would be a hit if he made the move to Merseyside.

The former Reds defender told ggrecon.com: “It sounds mad, but to play for Real Madrid is the position he's in is kind of easy, in the sense that you've got the best players in the world around you.

“I'm not so sure if he's good enough for Liverpool. I like what I see of him at times, but honestly, I don't think he does it enough.