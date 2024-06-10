Rafael van der Vaart. . (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last summer.

Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to ‘be world-class’. That is the verdict of Rafael van der Vaart, who is excited about talent of the Liverpool midfielder.

Gravenberch joined the Reds last summer from Bayern Munich for a fee of £34 million. The 22-year-old spent one season at the German giants after breaking through the ranks at Ajax but a lack of opportunities meant he made the switch to Merseyside.

Gravenberch made a total of 39 appearances in his maiden Anfield campaign. He scored four goals and registered two assists as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

And while he didn’t get as many minutes in the top flight as fellow new arrivals Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, he showed glimpses of his potential. And as reward, Gravenberch been included in the Netherlands’ 26-man squad for the European Championships in Germany

And van der Vaart, who represented Real Madrid and Tottenham during his career, believes Gravenberch’s potential is sky-high.

He said via Sportskeeda: "If Bayern and Liverpool want you, then you just go. He really has the potential to be world-class.

"If you go from Ajax to Bayern and Liverpool, and you don’t play much, then it is better to choose a club where you know you will just make a lot of minutes. And he has not done that."