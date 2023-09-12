Liverpool’s summer business was certainly lively to say the least, as we saw plenty of movement both in and out of Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp needed to make signings this summer to refresh his squad after a trying 2022/23 campaign which saw them go trophyless, as well as fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

To assist with their summer dealings, sporting director Jorg Schmadtke was brought in on a temporary contract to help source out shrewd deals, akin to what past directors Michael Edwards and Julian Ward carried out in the past.

Midfield saw a complete overhaul this summer, but some fans are still questioning the decision not to bring in a defensive recruit which could go onto halt their progress later in the season.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we’ve decided to analyse and rank Liverpool’s summer transfer window under Scmadtke, looking at every deal that has occurred under his watch so far.

1 . In - Alexis Mac Allister The World Cup winner was one of the bargains of the summer at £35m. He has already adapted to life on Merseyside extremely well and will only get better over time and is only 24.

2 . Out - Fabinho Another player who was seduced by the Middle East, Liverpool earned back most of the price tag they paid for the 29-year-old back in 2018, in what was a shock departure. but recouping a huge fee made this deal a successful one.

3 . In - Dominik Szoboszlai Already a fan favourite, the £60m price tag was steep but it has been worth it so far. The Hungarian has been in strong form and has earned plenty of plaudits already.