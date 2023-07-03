RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl has paid tribute to Dominik Szoboszlai after his move to Liverpool was confirmed.

The midfielder has joined Jurgen Klopp’s side for a fee of £60.1 million after the Reds met his release clause. He becomes the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window after Alexis Mac Allister was recruited from Brighton for £35 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Szoboszlai spent two-and-a-half years at Leipzig, having arrived from Red Bull Salzburg. He helped Die Roten Bullen claim successive DFB-Pokal titles in the past two seasons while last campaign the Hungary captain recorded an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances.

Eberl explained that Leipzig would have loved to have kept hold of Szoboszlai for the upcoming 2023-24 season but the club’s ‘hands were tied’ because of the release clause in his contract.

Speaking to the Leipzig website, Eberl said: “Dominik Szoboszlai has made an outstanding leap in the past season and matured into a leading player at RB Leipzig who has gone and taken on responsibility. He has been a big part of us being able to achieve our aims.

“Of course, we would have liked to go into the new season and coming years with Dominik. He has decided, however, to make the move to England and Liverpool, a top team in Europe. This is another testament to us as a club and the work that has been done here to take young players to the next level.

Advertisement

Advertisement